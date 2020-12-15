Varsities in Bihar unlikely to finish PG admissions by year-end

With the year ending, varsities in the state are yet to complete admission process for the current academic session 2020 leaving postgraduate (PG) aspirants hassled.

The deadline for filling online admission forms for traditional PG course at Patna University (PU) ended on November 30 but the varsity is yet to publish the cut-off list and start counselling process.

PU extended deadline for filling admission forms four times this year as results of final year undergraduate courses were pending. PU takes admission in traditional PG courses on the basis of marks obtained by the applicants in their last qualifying exams instead of conducting entrance exam.

PU has allotted 1,600 seats for various postgraduate traditional course in its constituent colleges.

MCom aspirant Prity Kumari said, “I filled the admission form in September. It’s almost two months but I am yet to see the merit list. The delay in admission process is killing our time and we might lose chance of getting admission in other colleges also.”

PU officials said festivals and state Assembly elections slowed down the admission process which was already late due to Covid-19 triggered lockdown.

NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare, said, “We have received around 14,000 applications for admission in MA, MSc and MCom. Document verification of applicants is going on. We are likely to publish the first cut-off list after December 20.”

“Admission process for self-financing PG courses has commenced. We have already published the first cut-off list of MBA. As many as 24 students have qualified for first round of admission which is scheduled on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patliputra University (PPU) conducted entrance test for PG courses on December 10. “More than 5,000 students have applied for admission in various postgraduate courses. We are likely to publish entrance test results in January,” said BK Mangalam, media in-charge of PPU.