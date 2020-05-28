Varsities must constitute special cell to address concerns of students regarding exams, academic calendar : Pokhriyal

DThe education minister also called upon the HEIs in the country to treat the current situation as an opportunity to overcome limitations in the system (HT file photo )

Universities must constitute a special cell to address the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations arising out of special circumstances due to Covid 19 situation, said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday. The minister was interacting with heads of more than 45,000 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the country through a Webinar hosted by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru.

The education minister also called upon the HEIs in the country to treat the current situation as an opportunity to overcome limitations in the system. He urged educationists, students and parents to switch-over to the online method and make the most of the situation so that the academic session of the students and the HEIs are not interrupted. He further said that there is an urgent need to improve and enhance the online ecosystem in India and educators should contribute to enhancing the reach so that online education reaches even the rural areas.

The Union minister reflected on various issues and concerns raised by educationists related to academic calendar, online education, examinations, fees, mental health of students, problems of students, fellowships, NEET, entrance examinations etc.