Covid-19: Visva-Bharati university exams postponed

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by heads of different ‘bhavanas’ (departments), under the Santiniketan-based central university, and vice-chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:07 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

The Visva-Bharati University on Monday decided to postpone all examinations till further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notification said.

“The university examinations (all semesters), including school certificate examination 2020, are hereby postponed until further notification,” officiating registrar Asha Mukherjee said in the order.

The notification was necessitated due to the “magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic” raging in the country, it said.



Students who are staying outside the campus need not come back now till further notice, the notification said.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

