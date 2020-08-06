VITEE Result 2020 for BTech programme released, here’s the direct link to check your rank

Sections
VITEE Results 2020: Vellore Institute of Technology engineering entrance results 2020 for B.Tech programme has been declared at vit.ac.in. Here’s how to check your rank.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Results 2020 out

VITEE Results 2020: Vellore Institute of Technology engineering entrance results 2020 for B.Tech programme has been declared at vit.ac.in. Candidates who pass the exam are eligible of admission to VIT campuses across India. The VIT campuses are located at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati (AP). This year, the entrance exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The selection for admission to BTech programme has been done on the basis of class 12th marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.

This year, the counselling will be done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who are shortlisted are eligible for online counselling, choice filling of course, campus and category.

Direct link to check VITEE Results 2020

How to check VITEEE 2020 results

Visit the VIT Official website at vit.ac.in

Click on the link that reads - B.Tech admissions/VITEEE results on the homepage.



Key in your application number and Date of Birth and submit

Your result / rank will be displayed.

After Logging in

Give your choices of preferred Course / Campus / Category.

Edit your choices before the deadline.

View your registered choices of Course / Campus / Category.

Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

