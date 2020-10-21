WB Madhyamik PPR and PPS results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Sections
Students who have appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik PPS and PPR exams 2020 can check their results online at wbbse.org.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WB Madhyamik PPR and PPS results 2020. (Screengrab )

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday declared the PPS and PPR result of Madhyamik Pariksha 2020 on its official website.

“List of websites published results of PPR / PPS of M.P.(S.E.),2020 on 21/10/2020 at 1 P.M.www.exametc.com , http://wb10.abplive.com , www.results.amarujala.com ,www.IndiaResults.com , www.results.shiksha , www.results.shiksha (Mobile Application),” reads the statement flashing on the official website.

“The concerned candidates will get the results from their schools where from they were sent up. The concerned schools will collect their results from the respective Regional Offices of the Board on and from 3rd November, 2020,” reads the official results notification.

Direct link to check WB Madhyamik PPR / PPS results 2020.

