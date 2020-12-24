WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 16,500 vacancies for assistant teachers

Sections
WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has invited online applications from TET 2014 qualified and trained candidates for recruitment against 16,500 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers in primary/basic schools of West Bengal.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 17:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBBPE teacher recruitment 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)  has invited online applications from TET 2014 qualified and trained candidates for recruitment against 16,500 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers in primary/basic schools of West Bengal. The last date to apply for recruitment is January 6. Shortlisted candidates will be called for viva-voce / interview and aptitude test from January 10 to 17, 2021.

Candidates can apply online at wbbprimaryeducation.org

Candidates having minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE). They should have passed Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

Upper Age Limit- 40 years as on January 1, 2020.



Application fee- Rs 200

Rs 50 for SC/ST/PH

Pay Scale- Rs 28,900 plus DA as admissible plus HRA at 12% of the basic plus MA as admissible.

Check official notification

Currently the link to apply is temporarily not working. Candidates are advised to wait for some time and then retry again later. “The process of online application is temporarily interrupted due to server problem. Wait for sometime,” an official statement on the website reads.

