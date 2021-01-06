Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 16,500 vacancies for assistant teachers

WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 16,500 vacancies for assistant teachers

WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: The online application window is closing on Wednesday for West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) recruitment against 16,500 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers in primary/basic schools of West Bengal.TET 2014 qualified and trained candidates can apply.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 07:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: The online application window is closing on Wednesday for West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) recruitment against 16,500 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers in primary/basic schools of West Bengal.TET 2014 qualified and trained candidates can apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for viva-voce / interview and aptitude test from January 10 to 17, 2021. Candidates can apply online at wbbprimaryeducation.org

Candidates having minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE). They should have passed Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

Upper Age Limit- 40 years as on January 1, 2020.



Application fee- Rs 200

Rs 50 for SC/ST/PH

Pay Scale- Rs 28,900 plus DA as admissible plus HRA at 12% of the basic plus MA as admissible.

Check official notification

Click here to apply

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers make their protest waterproof at Singhu border
by Anvit Srivastava
Transportation to jabs: Centre outlines Covid vaccination plan
by Rhythma Kaul
‘In line with public trust standards’
by Abraham Thomas & Utkarsh Anand
NIA probes union of Chennai-Dhaka couple who studied in London, finds no ‘love jihad’
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

UK coronavirus variant detected in 41 Countries/Territories: WHO
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Top ISRO scientist claims he was poisoned three years ago
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 16,500 vacancies for assistant teachers
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Who will make Sydney grade?
by Abhishek Paul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.