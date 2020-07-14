WBBSE Board Result 2020 Date: West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result tomorrow, 12th result on July 17

Sections
WBBSE Board Result 2020 Date:West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10th result tomorrow, on July 15 while the class 12th result will be declared on July 17, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020

Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBBSE Board Result 2020 Date: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10th result tomorrow, on July 15 while the class 12th result will be declared on July 17, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday. The WBBSE class 10th exam was held from February 18 to 27 while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had conducted the class 12th exam from February 12 to 27.

After the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 is declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.

In the year 2019, West Bengal Madhyamik result was declared on May 21, 2020. The pass percentage was 86.07% last year. Sougata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith had bagged the first rank in the West Bengal Class 10 exams by scoring 694 marks out of 700.



How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020 online

Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

Key in your roll, number and date of birth in the login page.

Click on “Submit” .

Your WBSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out

