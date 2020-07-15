WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 Live Updates: West Bengal 10th result to be declared today at wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 Live Updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is going to declare the WBBSE class 10th result today at wbbse.org. Students will also be able to check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.The WBBSE conducted the class 10th exam from February 18 to 27. Over 10 lakh students have taken the class West Bengal Madhyamik exam this year. Over 5.7 lakh students are girls. Due to the coronavirus outbreak students do not have to come to school and collect their mark-sheets, this year. Instead, the parents would have to come to school with the student’s admit cards and registration certificate to collect the mark-sheets.

Here in the liveblog we will provide you information about the exam, results, pass percent, direct link, steps to check results and other latest updates: