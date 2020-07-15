Sections
Home / Education / WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020: WB Board 10th result declared at wbbse.org, get direct link here

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020: WB Board 10th result declared at wbbse.org, get direct link here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 has been declared on Wednesday. Students can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.  Get direct link here.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020. (Screengrab. )

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results for WB Madhyamik class 10 board examination 2020 on July 15, 2020. Candidates who have taken the West Bengal class 10th exam can check their results on the official websites of the board namely wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020

This year the result has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Madhyamik results were declared on May 21, 2020. Although, the exams were concluded on February 27, much before the lockdown, the evaluation of papers had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak which led to the delay in result.

Follow WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

This year, around 10,15,888 candidates have appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations. Out of which 5,76,009 are girls.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2020:



1. Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBBSE class 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

(with inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Obscene photos, child pornography found during raid at Bhopal rape accused’s flat
Jul 15, 2020 11:31 IST
Pakistan opener says England still a strong side despite defeat to Windies
Jul 15, 2020 11:31 IST
WhatsApp recovers from outage disabling service for some
Jul 15, 2020 11:30 IST
After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade
Jul 15, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.