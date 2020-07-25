Sections
Home / Education / WBBSE: Only guardians allowed to apply for scrutiny of Madhyamik answer sheets

WBBSE: Only guardians allowed to apply for scrutiny of Madhyamik answer sheets

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said on Friday that only guardians will be allowed to visit its office for submitting the application for scrutiny of answer sheets for class 10 state board exams.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said on Friday that only guardians will be allowed to visit its office for submitting the application for scrutiny of answer sheets for class 10 state board exams.

Applications for scrutiny will be accepted till August 17, it said.

“In the post publication review and post publication scrutiny, the guardians of a student will be signatory instead of the student in the prescribed form... for Madhyamik Pariksha 2020,” said a notification issued by board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

“An application from the guardian in lieu of the student mentioning roll number, name, subjects and a photocopy of the mark sheet must be kept in the custody of school for future reference,” the notice said.



Only guardians were allowed to collect marksheets to avoid exposure of the children to the contagion.

“We cannot compromise on the health issue of students in the present situation. Hence this decision,” Ganguly said.

An estimated 86.34 per cent students passed the class 10 state board examinations this year, the results of which were published on July 15.

Over 10.03 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik exams, which were held from February 18 to 27.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 6.3 launch date revealed
Jul 25, 2020 09:40 IST
2021 Australian Open: Smaller crowds, player bio-security
Jul 25, 2020 09:39 IST
Rare leopard frog photographed far away from its known habitat
Jul 25, 2020 09:32 IST
MHRD sets up panel to form guidelines for more students studying in India
Jul 25, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.