WBBSE Results 2020: Aritra Pal tops with 99.14% marks, Debasmita Mahapatra tops among girls with 98.57%

WBBSE Results 2020: With 86.34% declared pass, West Bengal Board recorded the highest pass percentage till date, in the Class 10 results declared on Wednesday.

Around 10.03 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. In 2019, 86.07% of the students passed in the West Bengal board Class 10 examinations.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal board class 10 results declared at wbbse.org

The pass percentage of girls has also shot up from 82.87% in 2019 to 83.48% this year. The pass percentage for boys this year was 89.87%.

Aritra Pal, a student of Memari Vidyasagar Memorial Institution in east Burdwan district of south Bengal, has topped the Class 10 state board exams, scoring 694 out of 700, which is around 99.14%.

Also Read: WBBSE Board Result 2020: Check West Bengal class 10 results on these websites

“My mother had just one wish. She wanted me to get a rank in the Madhyamik examination. I stood first and her wishes have been fulfilled. She is happy and I can tell it from the smile on her face,” Pal said.

Debasmita Mahapatra, a student from East Midnapore district, got the highest marks among girls. She got 690 marks or 98.57% and ranks third. “It was beyond my expectation. I am very happy. The phone started ringing the moment the results were announced. It went on. I want to purse higher education with pure science,” she said.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020: WB Board 10th result declared at wbbse.org, get direct link here

Toppers of the class 10 board examination in West Bengal have been advised by the board authorities to avoid felicitation programs due to the pandemic. “Those of you who have done well will receive many invitations to attend felicitation programs. This is a very joyful moment for you. But because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing crisis it is better to avoid such programs. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. Talk over phone and stay well,” said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination, which conducts the Madhyamik examination.

Also Read: WBBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared, 86.34% pass, boys outshine girls

East Midnapore district in south Bengal registered the highest pass percentage with 96.59%, followed by West Midnapore with 92.16% and Kolkata in the third place with 91.07%. Out of the 84 students who ranked between 1 and 10, none are from Kolkata-based schools.

“The mark sheets would be distributed on July 22 and July 23. We are taking some time this year because everything, including the parcels, the vehicles and the school buildings from where the marksheets would be distributed, need to be sanitized. We have drawn up detailed guidelines. Parents will have to collect the marksheets on behalf of the students,” said Ganguly.