Sections
Home / Education / WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: West Bengal HS Results on July 17 at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: West Bengal HS Results on July 17 at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE 12th Result 2020: Unlike the class 10 board examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published this year. Around eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

WBCHSE 12th Result 2020. (HT file)

WBCHSE 12th Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday. Unlike the class 10 board examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday, no merit list would be published this year. Around eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.



The class 12 board exams were conducted in the month of March. But due to the pandemic, some of the examinations could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE Class 10 result: Zirakpur girls shine in Mohali district
Jul 15, 2020 20:31 IST
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Jul 15, 2020 20:33 IST
Maharashtra past 2.75 lakh mark with nearly 8k new Covid cases, Mumbai dashes hopes by posting over 1,000
Jul 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal touches 1,000-mark
Jul 15, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.