WBJEE 2020 Exam Result declared Live Updates: Souradeep Das tops

WBJEE Result 2020:West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the results of the WBJEE 2020 examination on Friday, August 7, 2020, on its official website. Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at wbjee.nic.in. The board conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

How to check WBJEE results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE result link

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBJEE result 2020 will appear on the display screen