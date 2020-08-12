WBJEE 2020 online counselling registration begins at wbjee.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Wednesday started online counselling of WBJEE 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the West Bengal joint entrance examination can now apply for the e-counselling online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before August 25, 2020.

On August 7, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had declared the WBJEE 2020 results.

This year, 73,119 students appeared for the exam out of which 72,298 were ranked. Out of the 72K students who were ranked, 55154 are male and 17144 are female students.

Here’s the direct link to apply for WBJEE online counselling.

Documents required for WBJEE 2020 online counselling registration:

Birth certificate or 10th mark sheet for verification of date of birth.

Class 10th and 12th mark sheet.

Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates.

SC/ST/OBC Category certificate

PwD certificate for PwD candidates.

Income certificate for TFW candidates.

How to apply for WBJEE 2020 e-counselling:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “WBJEE e-counselling 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link for online registration

5. Key in your credentials and log in

6. Fill in all the requisite details and upload all necessary documents

7. Submit