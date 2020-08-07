Sections
WBJEE 2020 Result declared, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank, here’s how to check scores

WBJEE Result 2020:West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2020 results on its official website at wbjee.nic.in. Check toppers’ name here.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBJEE 2020 Result declared

WBJEE Result 2020:West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2020 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at wbjee.nic.in. The board had conducted the WBJEE 2020 examination on February 2, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

Follow WBJEE 2020 Result Live Updates

Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has got first rank while Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan secured second rank and Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata stood at the third position.

This year, a total of 73119 students appeared for the exam out of whom 72298 are ranked. Out of the 72K students who are ranked, 55154 are male and 17144 are female students.

How to check WBJEE results 2020:



1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in



2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE result link

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The WBJEE result 2020 will appear on the display screen

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata)

