WBJEE second round seat allotment results 2020 declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Thursday declared the WBJEE second round seat allotment results on its official website .

Candidates who have qualified the examination can check their WBJEE round 2 seat allotment status online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to pay the fee is September 29, 2020.

The first round of counselling registration for WBJEE 2020 began from August 12 to 25, 2020, and the seat allotment result was declared on August 31, 2020.The registration for second round counselling was active till September 18.

How to check WBJEE second seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the WBJEE section and click on the link that reads, “Go to WBJEE e-counselling”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, ‘View seat allotment results for round 2”

Key in your credentials and login

The WBJEE second seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.