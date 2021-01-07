WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

Sections
WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at wbpolice.gov.in.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Wednesday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Technical Staff for Coastal Security in West Bengal Police on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at wbpolice.gov.in.

The board will conduct the recruitment examination on January 17, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies, out of which, 92 vacancies are for Constable (Crew), 24 for Sub-Inspector (Crew Comprising Master), and 23 for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Crew Engine Driver).



Direct link to download WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020.

How to download WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment to the post of Technical Staff under Coastal Security Scheme in West Bengal Police 2020”

Click on the link to download the admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

