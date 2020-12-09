Sections
WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2020: 50 vacancies notified

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2020: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pscwbonline.gov.in or wbpsc.gov.in on or before December 30, 2020.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Audit and Accounts Service on its official website. The online registration process for the recruitment exam will begin on December 15, 2020.

After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at pscwbonline.gov.in or wbpsc.gov.in on or before December 30, 2020.

The commission will conduct the Audit and Accounts Service recruitment examination in two successive stages, i.e. (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies for West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service.



A candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or must be a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or must be a Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA/ PGDM (Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

Candidates belonging to the general/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 210, while the SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

