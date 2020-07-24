Sections
Home / Education / WBPSC clerk result 2019 declared at wbpsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

WBPSC clerk result 2019 declared at wbpsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

WBPSC clerk result 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Friday declared the results of clerkship Part 1 examination 2019. WBPSC clerk part 1 examination was held on January 25, 2020.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the results of clerkship Part 1 examination 2019. (HT file)

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Friday declared the results of clerkship Part 1 examination 2019. WBPSC clerk part 1 examination was held on January 25, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in the WBPSC clerk examination 2019 can check their part 1 exam result at wbpsc.gov.in .

Candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible for the clerkship (Part-II) examination, 2019.

WBPSC Clerkship part 1 exam 2019: Direct link to check results.



How to download WBPSC Clerk 1 result 2019:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ or go on http://pscwbapplication.in/

http://pscwbapplication.in/

2) Click on the link for‘result’

3) A pdf page ontaining “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP (PART-II) EXAMINATION, 2019 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION CONDUCTED ON 25/01/2020 (ADVT. NO. 05/2019) ARRANGED IN ASCENDING ORDER OF ROLL NUMBERS” will appear on the screen

4) Check your results

5) Download and take its print out for future reference

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates on the examination.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records 100+ cases for third day in row
Jul 24, 2020 23:10 IST
Gurugram: Decline in positivity rate in Sohna, more Covid testing camps to be held
Jul 24, 2020 23:09 IST
In two weeks of lockdown, 128 illegal registries done: RTI reply
Jul 24, 2020 23:09 IST
Recent spate of crimes, internet calls: What led sleuths to Bhondsi Jail DSP
Jul 24, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.