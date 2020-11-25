WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card for part 2 exam 2019 to be released today, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is expected to release the clerkship main (part -2) exam 2019 on Wednesday. In an official notice released by WBPSC, it informed the candidates that the clerkship part 2 admit card will be released on November 25. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards online at wbpsc.gov.in, after it is released.

WBPSC will conduct the clerkship main exam on December 6 from 11 am to 12 noon.

WBPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill various vacancies for the posts of s Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices.

How to download WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your WBPSC clerkship part 2 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out