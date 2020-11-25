Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020. (PTI file )

WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the clerkship main (part -2) exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards online at pscwbapplication.in.

The commission will conduct the WBPSC clerkship main exam on December 6, 2020, from 11 am to 12 noon.

WBPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill various vacancies for the posts of s Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices.



Direct link to download WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020

How to download WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020: 

Visit the official website at pscwbapplication.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART -II),2019 (Advertisement no. 5 / 2019),” appearing under the “Admit Cards” section

Key in your login credentials

The WBPSC clerkship part 2 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Nov 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 18:49 IST
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
Nov 25, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Nov 25, 2020 19:06 IST
Boy writes to Santa, asks if God ‘loves him for being gay’. Letter
Nov 25, 2020 19:03 IST
JNU to organise week long ‘Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival’ every year
Nov 25, 2020 19:02 IST
Sports minister: Australian Open ‘most likely’ to be delayed
Nov 25, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.