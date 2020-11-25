WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the clerkship main (part -2) exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards online at pscwbapplication.in.

The commission will conduct the WBPSC clerkship main exam on December 6, 2020, from 11 am to 12 noon.

WBPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill various vacancies for the posts of s Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District Offices.

Direct link to download WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020

How to download WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pscwbapplication.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART -II),2019 (Advertisement no. 5 / 2019),” appearing under the “Admit Cards” section

Key in your login credentials

The WBPSC clerkship part 2 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out