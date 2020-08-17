Sections
WBPSC SI results 2020 declared at wbpsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBPSC SI results 2020. (HT file )

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the list of candidates qualified for Personality Test for the recruitment of Sub-inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III under the Food & Supplies Department on its official website.

The list has been formulated on the basis of the results of the written test in connection with Competitive examination.

The date and time of the WBPSC SI Personality Test will be announced later on the commission’s official website. Candidates are advised to keep a tab of the WBPSC’s website for regular updates.



Here’s the direct link to check WBPSC SI 2020 list.

How to Check WBPSC SI 2020 results:

1. Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to check the WBPSC SI list

3. The WBPSC SI list will appear on the display screen

4. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

