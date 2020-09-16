Sections
Home / Education / WBCS prelims results 2020 declared at wbpsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates here

WBCS prelims results 2020 declared at wbpsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates here

Candidates who have appeared in the WBSC preliminary examination can check their results online at wbpsc.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WBPSC prelims results 2020. (Screengrab )

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the results of the WBCS (Exe.) ETC Examination 2020 (Preliminary) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the WBSC preliminary examination can check their results online at wbpsc.gov.in.

The state commission had conducted the WBCS preliminary examination on February 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

WBSC preliminary examination 2020 results:  



How to check WBSC preliminary examination 2020 results:



Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR WBCS (EXE.) ETC EXAMINATION - 2020 (MAIN) ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF WBCS (EXE.) ETC EXAMINATION - 2020 (PRELIMINARY)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and check your results.

