WBSE: West Bengal class 12th board exam 2020 rescheduled, check new dates here

West Bengal Board 2020: The class 12 exams of the state boards were further rescheduled on Tuesday with Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announcing that the remaining papers will be held on July 2, 6 and 8.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 08:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

The decision was taken as the government has ordered schools to remain shut till June 30.

Chatterjee said the exams will start on July 2 instead of the earlier announced date of June 29.

“So instead of July 6, the last date of the higher secondary exams will now be July 8,” the minister said.



The higher secondary examinations for most of the subjects have been conducted from March 13 to March 21.

The examinations for the subjects that were scheduled on March 23, 25 and 27 were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The subjects for which the exams were postponed are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

