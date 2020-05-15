Sections
Home / Education / WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

WBSEB asks head examiners to collect class 10 exam answer scripts by May

An estimated 10.16 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations this year, which began on February 18 and concluded on February 27. The answer scripts are still lying with the examiners after evaluation because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

(HT File)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) has asked the head examiners to collect answer scripts of class 10 board exams from the examiners by this month to facilitate the process of the publication of results, an official said on Thursday.

An estimated 10.16 lakh candidates appeared for the Madhyamik or class 10 board examinations this year, which began on February 18 and concluded on February 27. The answer scripts are still lying with the examiners after evaluation because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“Every examiner will hand over the evaluated paper to his or her head examiner by this month,” the WBSEB official told PTI.

After completing the formalities, head examiners will hand over marks of the examinees to the board, he said.



Asked when the results can be expected, he said a time frame cannot be specified now.

“The results will be announced after the entire process is over and the government issues advisory about normalisation of the situation,” the official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
May 15, 2020 09:30 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
May 15, 2020 09:57 IST

latest news

US faces ‘darkest winter’ if response to Covid-19 doesn’t improve: Whistleblower
May 15, 2020 10:07 IST
DU to hold exam in open book mode if Covid-19 situation does not improve, check details
May 15, 2020 10:02 IST
Amit Shah, BJP leaders discuss Covid-19 at Nadda’s home, first meet since lockdown
May 15, 2020 10:01 IST
Schools taking online classes must charge only tuition fee for lockdown period: Punjab govt
May 15, 2020 09:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.