Sections
Home / Education / WCL Recruitment 2020: 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice notified

WCL Recruitment 2020: 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice notified

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at westerncoal.in from May 5, 2020. The last date for submitting the one application form May 19, 2020.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:50 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WCL Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at westerncoal.in from May 5, 2020. The last date for submitting the online application form May 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts. Out of which 101 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, and 202 for Technician Apprentice.

Educational qualification:



1. Graduate Apprentice - A candidate should have a full time degree course B.E/ B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.



2. Technician Apprentice - An applicant should have a full time Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Mumbra’s Kalsekar Hospital will admit Covid patients
Apr 30, 2020 18:35 IST
Italy PM Conte battles local leaders over Covid-19 lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 18:31 IST
Season’s first cyclonic storm may form over Arabian Sea in couple of days: IMD
Apr 30, 2020 18:37 IST
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Apr 30, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.