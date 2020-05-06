Sections
Home / Education / WCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice

WCL Recruitment 2020: Aspirants can apply for the post online at westerncoal.in from May 5, 2020. The last date for submitting the one application form May 19, 2020.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WCL Recruitment 2020 (HT File)

Western Coalfield Limited (WCL) has invited online application for recruitment against 303 vacancies for graduate apprentice and technician apprentice posts. Aspirants can apply online at www.westerncoal.in. The last date to apply is May 19.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 303 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice Posts. Out of which 101 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, and 202 for Technician Apprentice.

Period of training will be of 12 months from commencing of the contract of apprentice.

Educational qualification:



1. Graduate Apprentice - A candidate should have a full time degree course B.E/ B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.



2. Technician Apprentice - An applicant should have a full time Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying from a recognised university. Enrolled at NATS portal.

Stipend: 

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9, 000 per month

Technician Apprentice: Rs 8,000 per month

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online

