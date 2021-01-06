Sections
We are brainstorming on how early Delhi schools can be reopened: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the government is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened in the national capital.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:36 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, New Delhi

“Brainstorming is on for how early schools can be reopened in Delhi, especially for board classes as the dates for exams have already been announced,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Sisodia also said that “our future strategy (on reopening schools) will depend on how early a COVID-19 vaccine is available for public after frontline workers are vaccinated”.

Schools in the national capital are closed since March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While a few states have partially reopened schools, the Delhi government had announced that schools will not reopen till a vaccine is available.

Sisodia announced that the Delhi government is organising an international education conference from January 11 to 17 on how should the education sector be in a post-COVID world.

