Sections
Home / Education / West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020 declared, 90.13% pass, check details

West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020 declared, 90.13% pass, check details

West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination can check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020. (HT file)

West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday declared the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on its official website. A total of 90.13% of students have passed the exam. There is an increase of 3.84 pass percentage in comparison to last year’s 86.29%.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the WBCHSE Higher Secondary examination can check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

Follow WBCHSE HS Result 2020 live updates here

A total of 7.61 lakh students have appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 board examination this year. Out of which, 6.80 lakh students passed the exam.

Also Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal class 12 results declared at wbchse.nic.in



This year, the West Bengal class 12 topper’s score is 99.8% which is 499 marks out of 500 total marks.



Students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

Also Read: West Bengal 12th Result 2020: How to check WB HS results online at wbchse.nic.in

This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal board could not conduct exams for 14 subjects.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the board’s official.

Here’s direct link to check results.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corgi named Lychee loves zoomies so much that he may be dreaming about them
Jul 17, 2020 17:07 IST
Mumbai: ADG (law and order), Vinoy Kumar Choubey, tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 17, 2020 17:04 IST
The cameras are rolling again: Hollywood resumes work
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
JAC Jharkhand 12th arts, science, commerce results 2020 declared, get direct links here
Jul 17, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.