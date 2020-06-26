Sections
Home / Education / West Bengal HS exams 2020: WB board Class 12 pending exams cancelled, results on July 31

West Bengal HS exams 2020: WB board Class 12 pending exams cancelled, results on July 31

West Bengal HS exams 2020: The education minister said that the decision was taken based on the expert committee’s recommendations and in the wake of the Centre’s submission in the Supreme Court on the CBSE exams on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal HS exams 2020. (HT file)

West Bengal HS exams 2020: The higher secondary exams in West Bengal for the remaining papers, which were scheduled to be held in the first week of July, have been cancelled state education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

“For us, the safety and well-being of students is top priority. We were making arrangements to hold the remaining exams on July 2, 6 and 8. But we are left with no option as the virus is spreading,” Chatterjee said.

The education minister said that the decision was taken based on the expert committee’s recommendations and in the wake of the Centre’s submission in the Supreme Court on the CBSE exams on Thursday.

He, however, said that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education which holds the class 12 board exams in Bengal will soon announce how the evaluation of the remaining papers, the exams for which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, will be done. The results of the HS exams will be declared on July 31.



“If any candidate had reservations about the evaluation method of the remaining papers, he or she can appeal to the council for writing those papers after the COVID-19 situation improved and get the new dates for the exams,” he said.

The remaining CBSE and ICSE Board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to be held in July, have also been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had raised his concern and tweeted: “Earnest appeal @MamataOfficial to urgently address concern of students. Worrisome scenario. Delay is hurting hugely our future - young minds as is evidenced by numerous messages to me. How can education be in such neglect! Alarming Awakening call.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
Jun 26, 2020 20:43 IST
Shooters Elavenil, Anish among 34 core group picked for Tokyo Olympics
Jun 26, 2020 20:43 IST
You must be hungry to be no. 1 in right way: Pandya reveals Kohli’s advice
Jun 26, 2020 20:41 IST
JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 8575 Class IV posts notified, check details
Jun 26, 2020 20:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.