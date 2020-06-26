West Bengal HS exams 2020: WB board Class 12 pending exams cancelled, results on July 31

West Bengal HS exams 2020: The higher secondary exams in West Bengal for the remaining papers, which were scheduled to be held in the first week of July, have been cancelled state education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

“For us, the safety and well-being of students is top priority. We were making arrangements to hold the remaining exams on July 2, 6 and 8. But we are left with no option as the virus is spreading,” Chatterjee said.

The education minister said that the decision was taken based on the expert committee’s recommendations and in the wake of the Centre’s submission in the Supreme Court on the CBSE exams on Thursday.

He, however, said that the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education which holds the class 12 board exams in Bengal will soon announce how the evaluation of the remaining papers, the exams for which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, will be done. The results of the HS exams will be declared on July 31.

“If any candidate had reservations about the evaluation method of the remaining papers, he or she can appeal to the council for writing those papers after the COVID-19 situation improved and get the new dates for the exams,” he said.

The remaining CBSE and ICSE Board examinations for classes 10 and 12, scheduled to be held in July, have also been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had raised his concern and tweeted: “Earnest appeal @MamataOfficial to urgently address concern of students. Worrisome scenario. Delay is hurting hugely our future - young minds as is evidenced by numerous messages to me. How can education be in such neglect! Alarming Awakening call.”