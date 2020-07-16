West Bengal HS Result 2020: WB class 12 results to be declared tomorrow at wbchse.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal HS Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on Friday, July 17, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the WBCHSE class 12 board examination will be able to check their results online at wbchse.nic.in.

This year the board will not publish the merit list for class 12 board exams. Nearly eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Students can also check their results from the following website:

wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

The board conducted the class 12 board exams in the month of March. But due to the pandemic, some of the examinations could not be conducted. They were rescheduled for July but were later cancelled in view of the increasing covid-19 cases.

“Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start,” said the official.

Follow these steps to check your West Bengal 12th Results 2020

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your roll number and name to check your result

Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Last year, 8,16,243 students appeared in the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations and 86.92% passed.