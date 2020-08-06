Sections
Home / Education / West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020 declared at wbresults.nic.in, check direct link here

West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020 declared at wbresults.nic.in, check direct link here

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020. (Screengrab )

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development on Thursday declared the results of Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Here’s a direct link to check West Bengal Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination results.

How to check West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020:

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2020”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

French President Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast
Aug 06, 2020 15:03 IST
Moderna vaccine candidate protects mice from Covid-19, finds study
Aug 06, 2020 15:02 IST
Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 
Aug 06, 2020 14:53 IST
PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at conclave on higher education reforms tomorrow
Aug 06, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.