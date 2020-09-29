West Bengal Judicial Service admit card 2020 to be released soon at wbpsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for West Bengal Judicial Service exam by October 1, 2020, on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their admit card online at wbpsc.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall ticket to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

“Candidates are directed to carry two identical stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such as Madhyamik or equivalent examination pass certificate/admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or Passport or pan Card or UID No. Card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or Driving Licence and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination,” reads the official notice.

How to download the West Bengal Judicial Service admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download West Bengal Judicial Service admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.