West Bengal launches recruitment portals for returning IT professionals in the state

In a bid to help the Information Technology (IT) professionals who have returned home during the COVID-19 crisis, the West Bengal government has launched a web portal for providing them jobs in the state’s IT companies.

Information about the portal, karmabhumi.nltr.org, was shared by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Banerjee urged all professionals from the state who are seeking a job to visit the portal.

The COVID-19 crisis, and the lockdown imposed to prevent its further spread, had led to thousands of workers, students, professionals returning to their hometowns due to lack of jobs, health concerns, or to be with their family in these testing times.

West Bengal, along with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is one of the states which has witnessed a mass influx of people.