Will not allow final year exams of professional or non-professional courses, says Maharashtra state in HC

The state reiterated its stand that it will not be allowing any final year examination of both professional and non-professional courses offered by various universities in light of the raging Covid 19 pandemic. The state informed the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Anuja Prabhudessai while hearing multiple petitions seeking cancellation as well as conduction of exams that it had appealed to the apex bodies of the respective courses to overlook conduction of final year exams and permit degrees issued by the respective universities and to allow the students to commence working.

However, one of the petitioner represented by advocate Dr Uday Warunjikar submitted that as the future of many students was compromised by not conducting the exams, appropriate directions should be issued to ensure that the interests of the students are safeguarded.

Advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar for Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) submitted that post graduate examinations had to be conducted as they had to be assessed physically to ascertain their skills and comprehension and hence MUHS would conduct the exams from August 25. With regards to undergraduate exams he submitted that a decision in that regard was yet to be taken as a meeting for the same had been conducted on Thursday.

Advocate Kuldeep Nikam appearing for one of the petitioners sought interim reliefs with regards to dental exams scheduled to start on August 3. Nikam submitted that as per the directions by the concerned authority, students had to reach the exam centres and also undergo quarantine however as Bombay Dental College had conveyed that it did not have sufficient facilities for providing quarantine to the students, the exams should be cancelled. In light of these submissions Nikam sought that the exams be held online rather than asking students to appear in person.

As there were multiple petitions, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that to avoid confusion, a compilation of all petitions, public interest litigations, intervention applications pertaining to conducting exams would be submitted so that the court was able to give directions. Kumbhakoni submitted that the state was firm in its stand that exams could not be conducted physically.

After hearing the submissions the court accepted the suggestion of the state and directed all parties to submit their affidavits and replies by Tuesday, July 21 and posted all matters on July 31 for hearing.