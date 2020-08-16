Sections
Home / Education / Winter break back in UP government primary schools  

Winter break back in UP government primary schools  

The kids of government-run primary and upper primary schools will have winter holidays from December 31 to January 14, inform officials. 

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:50 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

A teacher busy teaching students at a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

 Corona outbreak and its impact on academic year notwithstanding, around 18 million (1.8 crore) students enrolled in 1.6 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of UP will from this year again start enjoying winter breaks—a practice that existed for a few years since 2013 but got discontinued during the past three years.  

The kids of these schools will have winter holidays from December 31 to January 14, inform officials. 

The state government has issued orders in this regard while also specifying that these schools once reopened will henceforth function for one hour more in summers even as summer break would be 14 days shorter than that in the past from now on. 

Additional chief secretary Renuka Kumar has issued an order to all district magistrates, chief development officers, district education project committee and all district basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) in this regard. 



The order says that the timings have been fixed to help institutions achieve the set target under Mission Prerna— the flagship programme of the UP government to improve the quality of education in schools functioning under the state basic education department.  

According to the order dated August 14, these schools will now run between 8am and 2pm, instead of 8am to 1pm as of now, between April 1 and September 30. There will be a morning assembly for prayers at 8am followed by a yoga session during this summer timings, said BSA, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha. 

Likewise, these schools will run from 9am to 3 pm between October 1 and March 31. During the winters, the prayer meeting will take place at 9am and then there will be yoga practice. 

“It has also been instructed that the teachers will be present in the school 15 minutes before the start of the school timing and will remain in the schools at least half-an-hour after the school gets over,” he added citing the order. 

“The missive makes plain that while the duration of each period would continue to remain of 40 minutes, teachers and officials will ensure that the schools function at least 240 days during the academic session,” the BSA said. 

“The seven-page order also specifies that the summer break would now be observed between May 20 and June 15 while earlier it was observed from May 21 to June 30, a curtailment of 14 days,” he added. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HP police ask govt to sack teachers involved in POCSO cases
Aug 16, 2020 16:50 IST
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Aug 16, 2020 16:51 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19 and all the latest news
Aug 16, 2020 16:56 IST
‘Legends do not retire’, Sonu Sood tweets. Shares image with MS Dhoni
Aug 16, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.