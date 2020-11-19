Winter semester exams to be held online, Mumbai University issues guidelines on how to conduct exams

Winter semester exams for all traditional and professional courses will be conducted online, announced the University of Mumbai on Wednesday. (Agencies)

Winter semester exams for all traditional and professional courses will be conducted online, announced the University of Mumbai on late Wednesday night.

Vinod Patil, director of board of examination and assessment, issued a circular on detailing the guidelines for conducting the first, third and fifth semester exams.

The circular brings respite to colleges that are already approaching the end of the winter semesters. Much like the final semester exams that were conducted online through a combination of multiple choice and subjective questions, the winter semester exams, too, will be held online.

Along similar lines with the final semester exams held in October, the university has directed colleges to hold surveys of students to gauge their ability to take exams online. The survey is aimed at mapping those students who do not have access to smart devices or internet connectivity. In such cases, colleges have been asked to make arrangements for students in coordination with local authorities.

Colleges will be divided into clusters led by one college in each cluster. The examination schedules will be similar for each cluster and announced soon.

However, departing from the earlier method of only 25 multiple choice questions (MCQs) adopted in the examinations held in October, the winter semester exams will have more MCQs. For traditional courses such as arts, science and commerce, students will get an hour to answer 50 MCQs for their theory papers. For professional courses such as engineering, MSc and pharmacy, the 80-mark theory papers will be divided into two parts-- MCQs and descriptive questions—of 40 marks for one hour each.

All practical and viva-voce examinations, too, will be held online this year in the interest of students’ safety. Online meeting applications are to be used for such exams, the university told colleges.

Lead colleges, in coordination with the other colleges in the cluster, will take a call on grace marks as well as the way forward for students, who are unable to take their theory exams because of technical glitches.