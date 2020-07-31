Sections
Home / Education / With 33% women students, IIM-Lucknow ensures gender diversity

With 33% women students, IIM-Lucknow ensures gender diversity

So far, IIM-Lucknow has sent offers of admission to 451 PGP and 53 PGP-ABM students. Last year, the admission offer was sent to 405 PGP and 73 PGP–ABM students.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Like last year, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIM-L) has given admission to 33% women students in its postgraduate programmes this year too.

Of the total 177 female students who got admission, 148 were inducted into postgraduate programme in management (PGP) and 29 in postgraduate programme in management in agri business management (PGP ABM).

Like in the past few years, the key focus this year during the admissions in the PGP was to ensure diversity (especially gender diversity) without compromising on merit, an official said.

So far, IIM-Lucknow has sent offers of admission to 451 PGP and 53 PGP-ABM students. Last year, the admission offer was sent to 405 PGP and 73 PGP–ABM students.



Diversity can be seen in terms of educational background too. Along with students from engineering

background, which is 50% as it was last year, students from diverse backgrounds other than engineering like business management, arts, commerce, science, agriculture, hotel and tourism management, law, medical, psychology etc (46%) are a part of 2020-2022 batch.

While nearly 18% students are without any work experience, a bulk of them have 2-3 years work experience.

The batch also sees representation from all states and union territories of India with maximum representations from Maharashtra (19%) followed by Delhi (13%), which is also similar to 2019-2021 batch.

“A truly diverse student body in academic and social backgrounds, states, interests and ambition is

the foundation of IIM Lucknow experience. As an admission chair despite a tough admissions cycle,

we have been able to maintain diversity and offer

admissions to some of the brightest minds this year despite Covid-19 pandemic,” says professor KB Gupta, chairperson (admissions) of IIM, Lucknow.

IIM-L is set to welcome its 36th batch of PGP and PGP-ABM on August 3.

The inaugural function of the batch is scheduled for August 4. The batch, which has got delayed by over a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin classes on an online mode.

This year, IIM-L revised its admission policy for its postgraduate programmes for 2020-22 academic year, IIM-L officials said.

“IIM Lucknow excluded the writing ability test (WAT) that was of 10 marks from the evaluation components for admission,” said spokesman for IIM-L Vikas Srivastava.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra to get 3 new capital cities as Governor approves two controversial bills
Jul 31, 2020 18:43 IST
Only 0.28% of India’s Covid-19 cases on ventilator: Harsh Vardhan
Jul 31, 2020 18:46 IST
With 33% women students, IIM-Lucknow ensures gender diversity
Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST
AR Rahman lends his support to ‘Writers’ anthem’ Credit De Do Yaar
Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.