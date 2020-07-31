With 33% women students, IIM-Lucknow ensures gender diversity

Like last year, the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIM-L) has given admission to 33% women students in its postgraduate programmes this year too.

Of the total 177 female students who got admission, 148 were inducted into postgraduate programme in management (PGP) and 29 in postgraduate programme in management in agri business management (PGP ABM).

Like in the past few years, the key focus this year during the admissions in the PGP was to ensure diversity (especially gender diversity) without compromising on merit, an official said.

So far, IIM-Lucknow has sent offers of admission to 451 PGP and 53 PGP-ABM students. Last year, the admission offer was sent to 405 PGP and 73 PGP–ABM students.

Diversity can be seen in terms of educational background too. Along with students from engineering

background, which is 50% as it was last year, students from diverse backgrounds other than engineering like business management, arts, commerce, science, agriculture, hotel and tourism management, law, medical, psychology etc (46%) are a part of 2020-2022 batch.

While nearly 18% students are without any work experience, a bulk of them have 2-3 years work experience.

The batch also sees representation from all states and union territories of India with maximum representations from Maharashtra (19%) followed by Delhi (13%), which is also similar to 2019-2021 batch.

“A truly diverse student body in academic and social backgrounds, states, interests and ambition is

the foundation of IIM Lucknow experience. As an admission chair despite a tough admissions cycle,

we have been able to maintain diversity and offer

admissions to some of the brightest minds this year despite Covid-19 pandemic,” says professor KB Gupta, chairperson (admissions) of IIM, Lucknow.

IIM-L is set to welcome its 36th batch of PGP and PGP-ABM on August 3.

The inaugural function of the batch is scheduled for August 4. The batch, which has got delayed by over a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin classes on an online mode.

This year, IIM-L revised its admission policy for its postgraduate programmes for 2020-22 academic year, IIM-L officials said.

“IIM Lucknow excluded the writing ability test (WAT) that was of 10 marks from the evaluation components for admission,” said spokesman for IIM-L Vikas Srivastava.