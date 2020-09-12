With TV strapped to bike, Chhattisgarh teacher educates children using music, cartoons

Ashok Lodhi, a government school teacher in Koriya district’s Phatpani region travels around on his bike, with an LED TV strapped around, to educate children through cartoon and music amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a small effort from my side to educate children through movies, I teach various subjects to students of class 1 to 5. Students enjoy learning this way as it is fun. I feel very good when students wait for me enthusiastically,” Lodhi said, who has garnered heaps of praises for his unique initiative as he has been nicknamed ‘Cinema Wale Babu’.

He added that due to his new initiative he doesn’t have to bear any extra cost as the television is from school he teaches in and he was anyway planning to visit places to take classes.

“I thought this is a good way to attract students, Local administration also encouraged me,” he added.

Dr Alok Shukla, principal secretary, School Education Department, Chhattisgarh, lauded Lodhi’s initiative saying that such innovations are rare to find even in big cities.

“I want to congratulate district administration for their efforts at ensuring seamless education in the district. A teacher known as “Cinema Wale Babu” has tied a TV on his motorbike and going to different localities to teach children using cartoons and music. Such innovations are rare to find in even big cities,” said Shukla.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government had launched an online portal, ‘Padhai Tuhar Duar’, under which it provided education to students stuck at their homes amid the lockdown. The state government took the scheme further in August and introduced ‘Padhai Tuhar Para’ which aims to teach children with the help of the community in their localities and villages.

Students of ‘Cinema Wale Babu’ seem to enjoy his classes. “It’s fun. We watch cartoons and study at the same time,” a student said.

Lodhi’s efforts have managed to please many around his area. Dinesh Nayak, a primary school teacher at Sara village panchayat spoke to ANI regarding Lodhi’s initiative. “This is a great effort. Students learn through video medium easily. Our students become excited when they are informed about ‘Cinema wale babu’s’ arrival,” he said.