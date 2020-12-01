XAT 2021 registration deadline extended for XLRI admissions, check details here

Sections
Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:40 IST

XAT 2021:The online registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 has been extended for candidates seeking admission in XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and Delhi- NCR campus till December 10. Earlier, the deadline was November 30. Candidates can apply online at xatonline.in.

XLRI will conduct Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021. The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

According to a press release issued by the XLRI, 89 institutes across India accepts XAT scores for their respective admission process.

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021: Important Dates



XAT 2021 Registration Starts --- Sep 12, 2020 Saturday



XAT 2021 Registration End ------ December 10, 2020

Admit card download------ Dec 20, 2020 onwards

XAT Exam 2021------ Jan 03, 2021, Sunday from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

According to the official website, GMAT registration process will end on December 31.

Eligibility: 

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the exam. The applicant must have completed their final exam by June 10, 2021.

Click here for more details

Direct link to login

XAT 2021 will be conducted at 185 centres all across India in the following cities :

Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

