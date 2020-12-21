Sections
Home / Education / XAT admit card 2021 released at xatonline.in, here’s direct link to download

XAT admit card 2021 released at xatonline.in, here’s direct link to download

XAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 can download their hall tickets online at xatonline.in.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 10:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

XAT admit card 2021 . (Screengrab)

XAT admit card 2021: The Xavier School of Management on Monday released the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 can download their hall tickets online at xatonline.in.

XLRI will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021, at 185 examination centres spread across the country. The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be held in online mode.

Direct link to download XAT admit card 2021



How to download XAT admit card 2021:



Visit the official website at xatonline.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

XAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

