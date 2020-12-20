Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download

XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download

XAT admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at xatonline.in.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

XAT admit card 2021. (File photo)

XAT admit card 2021: The Xavier School of Management will release the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 on Monday, December 21, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the XAT 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online at xatonline.in.

XLRI will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021, at 185 examination centres spread across the country. The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be held in online mode.

How to download XAT admit card 2021 after it is released:



Visit the official website at xatonline.in



On the homepage, click on the link to download XAT admit card

Key in your credentials and login

XAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wearing masks mandatory for next six months, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni

latest news

WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Hina on introducing boyfriend Rocky to her parents: ‘It came as a shock’
Send Ishant if he is fit: Gavaskar says Shami’s injury is ‘big problem’
by hindustantimes.com
XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.