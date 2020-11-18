Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / XLRI to accept GRE, GMAT scores for admissions to Executive PGDM General Programme

XLRI to accept GRE, GMAT scores for admissions to Executive PGDM General Programme

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced that it will accept GRE scores apart from GMAT and XAT scores for admission to its Executive PGDM (General) program from this year onwards.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced that it will accept GRE scores apart from GMAT and XAT scores for admission to its Executive PGDM (General) program from this year onwards. (Agencies)

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has announced that it will accept GRE scores apart from GMAT and XAT scores for admission to its Executive PGDM (General) program from this year onwards. In a press statement released on Wednesday, the institute further said that the GMAT scores acceptance period has been extended to five years (GMAT score validity from December 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020).

The admissions are open for the 15-month full-time residential General Management Programme Executive PGDM (General) and the last date for registration is November 30.

Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration in any discipline (from a recognised institution) with at least 5 years of managerial/supervisory experience by March 31, 2021. PGDM (GMP) candidates may choose to apply through XAT 2021 or GMAT.

“Knowledge and continuous learning is the mainstay amongst progressive organisations of today. To satisfy this thirst for knowledge and to become a learning organization, XLRI has evolved a fifteen-month consolidated program in general management with the objectives of providing the practicing managers a substantial exposure to theoretical foundations in management as well as to provide them a holistic perspective of business in such a way that they are not only equipped with tools and techniques to perform their task effectively but also to shoulder greater responsibilities in the future as they move up the organizational hierarchy,” XLRI Director Fr. P. Christie S.J. said according to the press statement

The registration details are available at https://www.xlri.ac.in/info/pgdm-gmp/index.html

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Nov 18, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Nov 18, 2020 16:43 IST
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Nov 18, 2020 15:19 IST
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
Nov 18, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
Nov 18, 2020 17:58 IST
Oil rises on hopes for delay to OPEC+ supply increase
Nov 18, 2020 17:58 IST
GATE 2021 application correction window opens at gate.iitb.ac.in
Nov 18, 2020 17:56 IST
Stolen bronze idols of Hindu idols recovered from UK handed over to TN govt
Nov 18, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.