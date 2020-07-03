Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Choreographer Saroj Khan had complained breathing difficulties on June 17.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 07:06 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saroj Khan, choreographer, passed away aged 72 years. (HT Archive)

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month, died of a cardiac arrest late on Thursday night, reports said. She was 72.

Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters.

