Adnan Sami celebrates daughter’s birthday, prays for a better world

On his daughter Medina’s third birthday on May 8, singer Adnan Sami invited all to pray for his child and for the entire humanity.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Today our little angel Medina Jaan is blessed by the grace of God with her 3rd Birthday...Although it is a unique time in mankind’s history where we are all in so called ‘Splendid Isolation’ & therefore are unable to celebrate it with family & friends in person, but we have their prayers & love in our hearts. I invite you all to join us in prayers for our Medina jaan & for all of humanity that we all come out of these difficult times with good health & above all, each other! We maybe alone physically but we are together in spirit, resolve & prayers. I, in turn pray that our children get a better world to step into after this trying moment in our lives... However, that will never dampen my joy in the least in wishing from the bottom of my heart, a very Happy Birthday to my adorable Princess Medina jaan & to her beloved mother, my darling Queen Roya with all my love & duas!!(sic).”

The singer also shared pictures from the celebration, where he can be seen cutting the cake with his wife Roya Faryab. The doting daddy that Adnan is, also shared a birthday video where he can seen singing for his daughter.