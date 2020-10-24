Akshay Kumar on wearing a saree in Laxmmi Bomb: ‘Everybody should try it once, you will realise how difficult it is’

Akshay Kumar will be seen wearing a saree for the first time in his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actor had surprised his fans when he had debuted his look, complete with a bindi, bangles and a ponytail, on the first poster of the film. In a recent quirky interview with Maniesh Paul ahead of the film’s release, Akshay talked about his experience of wearing a saree and how difficult it was for him.

On being asked about how was it to shoot in a saree, Akshay said, “In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.”

Praising all women who wear a saree, the actor said, “Hats off to all the women who manage so well. If you all want to appreciate the process, everybody should try it once on yourself, you will realise how difficult it is.”

When Maniesh asked Akshay if he faced any challenges while playing the character of Laxmmi, Akshay said, “It’s been 30 years of my career, the character of Laxmmi remains the most mentally intensive role. But I managed it somehow. I thank my director Raghava Lawrence - how this character walks, talks, dances - he told he all about it. I have imitated him. If this film performs, it will be because of him.”

Also read: Bigg Boss: Step inside Salman Khan’s luxurious chalet, complete with gym, bedroom and courtyard. See stunning new pics

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Raghava’s Tamil film Kanchana. Talking about changing the title of the film for its remake, he had said, “Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means ‘gold’ which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi. By god’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it Laxmmi Bomb. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly.”

The film also stars Kiara Advani and others. The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more