Amul pays tribute to ‘mother of dance choreography’ Saroj Khan, see pic

In its latest creative, dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan who died Friday following a cardiac arrest. The image shows Saroj teaching a few moves to the Amul girl, as a few crew members watch them stand in the background.

The text on the image reads, “From ABC to Ek Do teen of dance Saroj Khan (1948-2020).” The official Amul account weeted the image and wrote, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the ‘Mother of Dance/Choreography in India.”

Saroj died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. Her last rites of were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai.

Also read: Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen, new pet Juniper: ‘Girl duo just became a girl trio’

Saroj’s daughter Sukaina had said in an interview that Saroj complained of breathlessness on June 20, and the family was concerned that she might have contracted Covid-19. She tested negative. “But then, suddenly two to three days ago, she suddenly had a huge spike in her diabetes, which went up to 600-650 on the scale. Last night, we were called when she was sleeping and at 1.52 am today, she had a cardiac arrest. We tried reviving her till 2 o’clock but she didn’t respond,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more