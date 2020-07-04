Sections
Home / Entertainment / Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Pritam reveals he is out of work: ‘For the first time I am nervous, anxious’

RJ Pritam talks about being out of work, reveals he quit radio some time ago, and had planned a career in TV.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Pritam has shared a message on Instagram revealing he is out of work.

Former Bigg Boss contestant RJ Pritam has said that he is totally out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown ended on May 3, but TV producers are taking baby steps to get back to work.

Pritam, who worked as a radio jockey, had shifted to working as a full-time TV host when the lockdown was imposed. He was seen in Bigg Boss 8.

In a long note, Pritam wrote, “Due to pandemic lot of people have suffered n still suffering. I am one of them I have a lot of experience in Radio n as n actor but i have no job ..6 months back I left Radio thinking that it will be a grt career move n started doing pretty well as TV Host But suddenly all this Carona virus, I was left with no work at all ..for the fist time I am nervous anxious to know what’s stored In coming up Days ..looking thru my appartment window with full of positivity. I know things will get better and hope Hindi Film Industry starts functioning soon and work can happen.”

 



Sharing the note on Instagram, he wrote, “Aaj ek purani film ka gana yad a Gaya.. Ae Dil hai mushkil jeena yahan Zara hatke Zara bachke yeh hai Bumbai meri Jaan.”

Recently, he had also posted a fictional conversation between a casting director and an actor, hinting at not getting work.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi on being called ‘nepotism born’: ‘Unfair when people make uninformed comments like this’ 

Pritam, fondly known as Pritam Pyaare, was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 8. Guatam Gulati eventually bagged the trophy. Pritam quit the show, taking the Rs 25 lakh he was offered.

