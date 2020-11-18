Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Entertainment / Himanshi Khurana: For me, the quality of the material matters and not other farcical factors

Himanshi Khurana: For me, the quality of the material matters and not other farcical factors

Model and actress Himanshi Khurana is a household name when it comes to Punjabi music industry. With back

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:23 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times

Model and actress Himanshi Khurana is a household name when it comes to Punjabi music industry. With back to back hit numbers under her belt, this time she has gone a notch higher and outshone her previous outings.

She says, “ Before taking up a project, the only consideration before me is the quality of the material and not extraneous superficial considerations like the profile or other farcical factors most often associated within our industry.”

A firm believer of meritocracy, in her latest, she has supported an auto driver, Kaka and his music. She says, “Talent knows no boundaries and the song Keh Len De is very close to my heart as its an excellent piece of art.”

Supporting fresh talent and bringing them to the mainstream gives the model immense pleasure. She says, “ It is important to invest in our people to give them the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

With a series of projects such as films and music videos in the pipeline, she promises to bring her fans meaningful entertainment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Nov 18, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

‘What is the meaning of Cong’s silence?’ BJP on VVIP chopper scam
Nov 18, 2020 22:40 IST
Two men from Kerala arrested with 3 kg gold in north Bengal
Nov 18, 2020 22:33 IST
Experts says public-private partnership required for providing healthcare to all
Nov 18, 2020 22:33 IST
Reclusive billionaire thrives as pandemic shoppers crowd stores
Nov 18, 2020 22:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.